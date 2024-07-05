Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 442.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.44.

NYSE DECK traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $939.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,639. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $868.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

