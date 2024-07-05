Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 1.01% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 62.2% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,822,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. 299,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

