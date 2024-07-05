Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.36. The company had a trading volume of 794,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $387.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.04 and its 200 day moving average is $339.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.