Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.7% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,830. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.25. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

