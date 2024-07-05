Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $249.54. 139,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
