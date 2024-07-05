Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 143,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VCLT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

