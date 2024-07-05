Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,057,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,514,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. 152,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

