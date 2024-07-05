Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $687,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.27% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 937.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. 11,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

