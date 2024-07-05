Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

