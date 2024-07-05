Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

