Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

CMCT stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

