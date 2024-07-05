Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Up 14%

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Approximately 858,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 383,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Critical Metals Stock Up 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.70.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.