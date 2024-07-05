CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $391.47 and last traded at $389.07. Approximately 514,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,125,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.89 and a 200-day moving average of $317.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.11, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 571.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

