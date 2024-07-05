Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $42,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,911. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.