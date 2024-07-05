CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.28

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.28 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 17216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

CSL Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

