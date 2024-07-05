CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.28

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.28 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 17216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.
CSL Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12.
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.