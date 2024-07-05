Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn M. Bamford Purchases 44 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford acquired 44 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.62 per share, with a total value of $10,235.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,817 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CW stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 88,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $286.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.69. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

