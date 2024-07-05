Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,492 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $61.63. 2,252,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.