Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,539,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,844,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.70.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $885.67. 2,619,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $812.88 and its 200 day moving average is $745.22. The firm has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $524.63 and a 1 year high of $886.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

