Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.09% of Manitex International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. 21,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

