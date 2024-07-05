Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after buying an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.08. 5,402,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,880,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

