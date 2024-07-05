CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $29.94.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 76,632.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 45,213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3,191.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in CVR Energy by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

