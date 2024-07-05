CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 167,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 293,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CynergisTek Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

