Darin Harper Purchases 13,438 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darin Harper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Darin Harper bought 140 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $5,294.80.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,840. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

