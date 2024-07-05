Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $42,492.30 and $15.03 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars.
