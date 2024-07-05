DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $74,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,695,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,613,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.4% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 901,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,586,000 after purchasing an additional 328,817 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.90. 61,783,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,655,340. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

