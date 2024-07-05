DecisionPoint Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $64,797.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 6.6 %

SOUN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,145,746. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.76. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

