DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 389 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.08. 4,236,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $408.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

