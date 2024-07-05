Dell Technologies’ (DELL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $142.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock valued at $823,448,406 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

