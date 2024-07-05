Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.94

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 87008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.