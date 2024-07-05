Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.94

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 87008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
