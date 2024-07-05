DFI.Money 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.01 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for $336.07 or 0.00593248 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

