Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.30. 221,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,581. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

