DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Trading Down 13.7%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. 65,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

DiamondPeak Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

About DiamondPeak

(Get Free Report)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.