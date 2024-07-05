DigiByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.06 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $116.78 million and $9.06 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,449.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00580943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00110338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00275154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00039476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062544 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,112,038,782 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

