Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Position Lifted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,065 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFIC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,969 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.