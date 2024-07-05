Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 3.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 284,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.