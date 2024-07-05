Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is BetterWealth LLC’s Largest Position

BetterWealth LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 30.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $92,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,820,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 825,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

