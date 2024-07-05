Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 213,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

