Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $24.78

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $23.53. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 805,309 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

