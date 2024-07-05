Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.09

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.09 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 82413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 780,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 335,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,427,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

