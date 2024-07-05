DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 59,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 642,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.60.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

