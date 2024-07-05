Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 18,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 82,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 44.87%.
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
