Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.93

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.93 and last traded at $77.93, with a volume of 52821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 62.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.