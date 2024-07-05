Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $494.70

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.70 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.69). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 522.50 ($6.61), with a volume of 1,038,387 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.24, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

