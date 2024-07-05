DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 38,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 315,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after acquiring an additional 430,603 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

