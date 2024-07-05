Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.87

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 653505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.19 million. Analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

