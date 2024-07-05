Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.51. 633,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

