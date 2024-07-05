eCash Price Down 22.2% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. eCash has a market capitalization of $496.02 million and $11.82 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,141.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00551840 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00036756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00059149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,724,526,548,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,724,507,798,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

