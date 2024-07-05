eCash Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $551.72 million and $13.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,546.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.00574069 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,724,676,548,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

