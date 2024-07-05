EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SATS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 424,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 365.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

