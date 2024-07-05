Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $163.08. 1,383,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

